Justice Is Served, Hai Hind: Tweets Indian Army As India Carries Precision Strike At Terrorist Camps In Pakistan
'Justice Is Served, Hai Hind' tweeted the Indian Army at wee hours on Wednesday as Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted.
Justice is Served.
Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/Aruatj6OfA— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 6, 2025
