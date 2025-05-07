Advertisement
OPERATION SINDOOR

'Justice Is Served': India Retaliates With 'Operation Sindoor', Strikes 9 Terror Camps In PoK

The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday launched 'Operation Sindoor', carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: May 07, 2025, 02:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
This is a developing story, details to follow....

