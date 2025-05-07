'Justice Is Served': India Retaliates With 'Operation Sindoor', Strikes 9 Terror Camps In PoK
The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday launched 'Operation Sindoor', carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.
Trending Photos
The Indian Armed Forces on Wednesday launched 'Operation Sindoor', carrying out precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.
#PahalgamTerrorAttack
Justice is Served.
Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/Aruatj6OfA— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 6, 2025
This is a developing story, details to follow....
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement