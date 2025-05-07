Justice Is Served, Jai Hind: Tweets Indian Army As India Carries Precision Strike At Terrorist Camps In Pakistan

New Delhi: 'Justice Is Served, Hai Hind' tweeted the Indian Army at wee hours on Wednesday as Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted.

Indian Army took the steps in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen on April 22.

"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," said a government release.

"We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," the release added.

Minutes before the precision strike, Indian Army released a teaser stating "Ready to Strike, Trained to Win".

"प्रहाराय सन्निहिताः, जयाय प्रशिक्षिताः"

All air defence units have been activated all along the India-Pakistan border to tackle any eventuality, defence officials have said as per news Agency ANI.

There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today.