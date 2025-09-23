Justice Or Judgment? Man Slaps Two For Spitting Gutkha On Road In Punjab, Makes Them Apologise And Do Sit-Ups | WATCH

In a video that is making rounds on social media, a man stops his vehicle and catches two young men spitting on the road in the act and goes on to slap them and later makes them apologise and even do sit-ups. The internet is divided, with some questioning his authority to slap while some appreciated his actions.

The two young men, caught red-handed, appear visibly shocked as the man in the red t-shirt continues to slap them. He then explains that spitting on the road is unacceptable, and follows by making them apologize, and makes them do sit-ups to reinforce the lesson.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Good shot given to the gutka spitters. Create similar fear among your neighbourhood. They spit on the roads, pee, throw garbage and make your surroundings dirty & healthy.



Create an environment that they should think 1000 times before spitting. Piche se kantap padega. pic.twitter.com/t8oZuS4hQd — The Exploited TaxPayer (@IndiaNewGen) September 23, 2025

Netizens' Reaction

“who is he to slap them,” a comment read.

“Gutka spitters and litterbugs ruin public spaces and health.... Creating awareness and peer pressure is good, but taking the law into your own hands is just not justifiable,” another user commented.

“Rather than slapping them, can the authorities just fine people 500 rupees on the spot? Also, the cop who gives the fine should get 25% (tax-free) rather than it all going to the state. A 25-75 cut to get people to stop pissing, spitting, littering etc.,” a user wrote in the comment section.

“Either government impose heavy fines and adhere strictly to it, or we will end up in situations where citizens take matter to their own hands,” another X user commented.

“Why slap them? Educate them. They eat gutkha to suppress their hunger. Its the damn governments job to eradicate this menace,” a user commented.

“Moral policing is none of his business,” a netizen said.

A user demanding a ban on the product wrote, “Banning guthka is the only solution.”

Spitting in public is not just an unpleasant habit; it reflects a lack of civic responsibility. Despite various campaigns to curb this behaviour, it remains a widespread issue in many parts of the country.

Addressing this problem requires a combination of awareness, strict enforcement of laws, and fostering a culture of respect for public spaces.