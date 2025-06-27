'Justice Will Be Served': TMC Condemns Tragic Rape Incident At South Kolkata Law College, Assures of ‘Severe Measures

The Kolkata police arrested three accused for the alleged gang-rape of a student inside a law college in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday evening. West Bengal's ruling party, the All India Trinamool Congress, has condemned the tragic incident and assured that the "full weight of the law will be brought to bear."

In a post on the social media platform X, the party also assured that "justice will be served".

"We unequivocally condemn the tragic rape incident at South Calcutta Law College," TMC wrote in the post and added that the Kolkata Police have "swiftly" apprehended all three accused.

"...The full weight of the law will be brought to bear, ensuring the most severe measures are imposed on those found guilty," the post continued.

"Our hearts are heavy with sorrow for the profound trauma endured by the victim," it added.

The alleged sexual assault took place between 7:30 pm and 10:50 pm on Wednesday within the premises of the law college. According to ANI, an official informed that one of the accused allegedly committed sexual assault, while the others were involved in the crime.

The victim's family filed a police complaint against the accused.

3 Accused Arrested

The three accused, named as Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukhopadhyay (20), were former students or staff members of the same law college. ANI reported, citing the police, that the accused named in the FIR will be produced before the A.C.J.M. of Alipore, South 24 Parganas, with a prayer to remand them to Police Custody for a proper investigation into the case.

Two of the accused, Monojit Mishra and Zaib Ahmed, were arrested on Thursday, near Siddhartha Shankar Roy Sishu Udyan, close to Talbagan Crossing in Kolkata. Pramit Mukhopadhyay was arrested later the same night at his residence.

Police Action

The official had visited the site and kept it under protection till they had done a forensic examination. The custody remand was also requested for further investigation.

Preliminary medical examination of the victim was conducted at CNMC Hospital, Kolkata, and statements of key witnesses were recorded.

BJP Reaction

The BJP has taken on the state government after this incident, saying such crimes continue to rise in Bengal.

In a post on X, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, "Horrific! A female law student was gang-raped inside a law college in Kasba, a suburb of Kolkata, on 25th June, by none other than a former student and two college staff members. Shockingly, reports suggest that a TMC member is also involved. The horror of RG Kar hasn't faded, and yet such heinous crimes continue to rise daily in Bengal."

Malviya further added, "Under Mamata Banerjee's rule, West Bengal has become a nightmare for women. Rape has turned into a routine tragedy. The BJP stands with the victim and her family. We are determined to end this culture of impunity. We will not rest until every culprit is punished."

ANI further reported that the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday took suo motu cognizance after the shocking incident in Kolkata.

This comes months after the RG Kar case that garnered widespread attention as a female doctor was brutally raped and murdered.

(with ANI inputs)