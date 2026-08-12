Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Charges against Justice Yashwant Varma in cash-at-home case proved, says LS inquiry panel

Charges against Justice Yashwant Varma in cash-at-home case proved, says LS inquiry panel

The panel said substantial unexplained currency was found at his official residence, material evidence was not properly preserved and his explanations about the cash were evasive and misleading.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 04:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 06:49 PM IST
Charges against Justice Yashwant Varma in cash-at-home case proved, says LS inquiry panel
Image Credit: IANS, ANI. Justice Yashwant Varma.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Thoda badal gaye ho': PM Modi and Mallikarjun Kharge exchange banter at Supriya Sule's daughter's reception | VIDEO
2
3
4
5