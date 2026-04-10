'With deep anguish': Justice Yashwant Varma resigns amid removal proceedings over recovered cash

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court has resigned from his position as a judge. His resignation comes one year after a high-profile case regarding the discovery of burnt currency notes in his official home. The incident led to a Supreme Court investigation into the judge's actions, with the Supreme Court subsequently recommending that removal proceedings be initiated against him.

In his letter of resignation, Judge Varma expressed "deep anguish" at having to resign. He did not provide specific details about the reasons for his resignation. However, he expressed how deeply meaningful it was to him to serve in that office and how much he loved being a part of the judiciary. In his letter, Judge Varma stated: "It is with deep anguish that I resign from the office of Judge, Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad." He copied Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on the letter as well.

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The basis for the controversy: Financial improprieties and in-house inquiry

This incident occurred on March 14, 2025, when Judge Varma had, according to reports in the media, found burnt, rolled-up wads of Indian rupee 500 currency notes in his outhouse.

Full text of the resignation letter

"While I do not propose to burden your august office with the reasons that have constrained me to submit this missive, it is with deep anguish that I hereby tender my resignation from the office of Judge of the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, with immediate effect. It has been an honour to serve in this office."

The road ahead for the judiciary

The resignation marks a somber chapter in the 25-year career of the veteran judge. By resigning before the conclusion of removal proceedings, Justice Varma brings an abrupt end to a legal battle that threatened to become one of the rare instances of a high court judge facing formal impeachment in Parliament.

The Supreme Court and the Ministry of Law and Justice have yet to issue a formal statement on the transition following this resignation.

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