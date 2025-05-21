Jyoti Malhotra Espionage Case: Haryana Police Share Fresh Details, Rules Out Access To Secret Information

Haryana Police on Wednesday shared fresh details in the alleges espionage case related to YouTuber and travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra. She is accused of spying for Pakistan. Superintendent of Police, Hisar, said that the Police registered a case and arrested Jyoti Malhotra, daughter of Harish Malhotra, under 152BNs and the Official Secrets Act on may 15. The Police said taht Malhotra was in contact with some individuals and some information had been exchanged but ruled out her access to secret and sensitive information.

Haryana Police said that it seized 3 mobile phones, one laptop, and some other electronic devices from the accused. "Along with this, Harkirat, a resident of Kurukshetra, who provides visa services, was also called for questioning. Police seized 2 mobile phones from Harkirat. Harkirat has not been arrested yet. The mobile phones, laptop, and electronic devices recovered from Jyoti and Harkirat have been sent to the Forensic Lab for examination, where analysis is ongoing. The results of the analysis have not yet been handed over to Hisar Police," it said.

The Police said that the entire investigation is being conducted by Hisar Police while some central investigation agencies are questioning the accused from time to time. "No facts have emerged so far regarding the accused having access to any military, defense, or strategic information....No comment can be made yet about the accused's WhatsApp chats," said Hisar Police.

It also said that the pages of the accused's alleged diary that are being publicly displayed are not in police custody.

"A thorough analysis of the accused's 4 bank accounts is ongoing. No comment can be made yet about financial transactions. The accused was definitely in contact with some individuals, knowing that they were suspicious. However, no direct evidence has emerged so far to suggest that the accused was in contact with any terrorist organization. No facts have emerged yet regarding the accused's involvement in any terrorist incidents," clarified the police.

The police also rejected reports of accused's marriage, religious conversion with any PIO (Person of Indian Origin).