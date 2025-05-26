Jyoti Malhotra Espionage Case: Haryana Police Share Fresh Details, Suspicious Money Trail, ISI Links

Haryana Police on Monday shared fresh details in the alleged espionage case related to YouTuber and travel blogger Jyoti Malhotra. She is accused of spying for Pakistan. According to the police, Jyoti knowingly cooperated with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to keep getting facilities.

Police added that digital evidence found against her is so strong that a case can be made against her under several sections.

“Jyoti knowingly cooperated in ISI's plan so that she could keep getting facilities. She was given VIP treatment, which is ISI's common way of luring social media influencers. The digital evidence of Jyoti found by Hisar police is so strong that a case can be made against her under several sections,” Hisar Police said.

Police added that the investigation of Jyoti’s digital forensic data has revealed a suspicious money trail in her account.

“Police have recovered 12TB of digital forensic data from Jyoti's mobile and laptop. Initial data has revealed a suspicious money trail in Jyoti's accounts,” Hisar Police said.

Authorities have ruled out her access to sensitive and classified information and are currently investigating the sources of funds she received.

“Her arrest was timely, which averted a major national security crisis. Indian agencies were keeping an eye on her since the time of her first visit to Pakistan. So far Police have not found any evidence of leakage of highly sensitive information. Police are also investigating the source of funds received by Jyoti,” Hisar Police said.

Police registered a case and arrested Jyoti Malhotra, daughter of Harish Malhotra, under 152BNs and the Official Secrets Act on May 15. She was produced in court today and sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court in Haryana's Hisar.

She is one of the 12 people arrested so far for allegedly spying for the neighbouring country.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a CRPF trooper from Delhi for sharing sensitive information with Pakistani Intelligence officers.