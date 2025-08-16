The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted a detailed 2500-page chargesheet against arrested Jyoti Malhotra on the charge of espionage for Pakistan. Haryana Police sources say that Malhotra was utilized as a "toolkit" by Pakistani handlers, regularly passing on sensitive information and being in continuous touch with them.

Main Allegations In The Chargesheet

The SIT states that the long chargesheet outlines how Jyoti Malhotra is said to have leaked vital information to Pakistani agents. Police sources indicate that her supposed links with such agents hardened during a tour of Pakistan.

Officers are said to have recovered massive amounts of evidence across Malhotra's cell phone, mainly a key component of the evidence. The chargesheet particularly asserts that Malhotra remained in continuous contact with Danish Ali, who was an officer posted at the Pakistan High Commission. In addition, police identified chats between Jyoti and some of the accused ISI agents, including Shakir, Hassan Ali, and Nasir Dhillon. Jyoti and an agent identified as Hassan are also said to be among the seized evidence.

The chargesheet case diary also goes into meticulous detail about all of Jyoti Malhotra's foreign travels, reflecting an exhaustive investigation into her movements and contacts.

Arrest And Continuing Investigation

Jyoti Malhotra was first arrested on May 16 on charges of spying for Pakistan and has been in judicial custody ever since.

In conjunction with this high-profile spying case, the Haryana Police had also called up and questioned a number of social media influencers, extending the ambit of their investigation into Malhotra's web and activities. The submission of this comprehensive chargesheet is a major development in the current legal proceedings against her.

