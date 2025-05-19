Advertisement
Jyoti Malhotra Spying Case: Decoding Pakistan's 'Operation Ayyaar' Against India

From the 9th to the 12th century, warriors who worked as spies from Iran to Iraq were called Ayyaar. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 19, 2025, 11:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
At the time when India was targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, Pakistan was running a secret operation against India that can be called 'Operation Ayyaar'. In today's DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, of Zee News, analysed Pakistan's secret Operation Ayyaar against India. 'Ayyaar' means a person who is skilled at changing their appearance, a person who is skilled at deception. From the 9th to the 12th century, warriors who worked as spies from Iran to Iraq were called Ayyaar. Ayyaar, or you could say spies, are mainly of two types:  one is patriotic and are those who live in other countries and spy for their own country and the second type of spies are those who live in their own country and spy for the enemy.

In the last 5 days, 11 Ayyaar have been arrested on charges of espionage from three states of the country: Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana. Among them are 9 men and 2 women. Many revelations are being made in the Pakistan Ayyaar module that is being exposed but the most shocking revelation has been about Pakistan's hybrid espionage nexus because this is the first time that an influencer has been accused of espionage.

Watch Full DNA Episode Here:

Jyoti Malhotra thought she was a cunning Ayyaar whose trickery would never be caught. Jyoti, who was plotting against the country, left clues at every step, which became the reason for her arrest.

If you look at the history of this Spy Commission of Pakistan, you too will feel that the name of the Pakistan High Commission should be changed to Pakistan Spy Commission. Pakistan is not capable of taking on India with the strength of weapons and Pakistan itself knows this. That is why it prepared an army of spies through Operation Ayyaar but this Ayyaar army of Pakistan has also failed.

