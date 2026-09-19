/'Road nahi to vote nahi': How a heated confrontation with Union Minister Scindia led to a Rs 3 crore sanction | VIRAL VIDEO

The Union Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, vehemently refuted the threat by a resident to abstain from voting on account of the pending road during a visit to his Guna parliamentary constituency. Scindia chastised the protesting individual over his rudeness before promptly sanctioning Rs 3 crore for the project.
The incident occurred when some of the locals stopped the motorcade of the Union Minister to voice their displeasure over poor road conditions.
The protest: Carrying posters and shouting "Road nahi to vote nahi" (No road, No vote), villagers obstructed Scindia's motorcade during his trip through the constituency.
The warning: On being told by one of the locals that the whole colony will abstain from voting if the issue is not addressed, Scindia seemed annoyed.
The minister's chastisement: Scindia immediately retorted, "Do not use such language with me. Do you understand? Come and make a request to me. It is my duty to do the work."
Citizen: “Please get the road built on time, otherwise we won’t vote.”— Gems (@gemsofbabus_) September 18, 2026
Scindia: “Never use this language in front of me.” pic.twitter.com/2QtDkAwDVg
Despite the heated discussion, the whole incident led to the announcement of a resolution regarding the pending infrastructure work.
Rs 3 crore sanction: Just half an hour after the video gained traction online, Scindia announced a Rs 3 crore allocation for the road project drawn from Guna MLA Pannalal Shakya's quota.
District directives: The minister further instructed the district collector to ensure that construction work commences immediately after the monsoon season.
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