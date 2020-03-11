Jyotiraditya Scindia was not sidelined in Congress, wish him well under Modi-Shah, says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday (March 11) rejected claims that Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party because he was sidelined by the party. Singh tweeted saying that Scindia was "not at all sidelined" and no decision in Gwalior Chambal Division of Madhya Pradesh was taken without his consent since the Congress came to power in the state 15 months ago.

"No question he was not at all sidelined. In fact, please ask any Congress Leader from MP particularly from Gwalior Chambal Division and you would come to know nothing moved in this area without his consent in the last 16 months. Sad. But I wish him well under ModiShah Tutelage!" Singh tweeted.

Singh's comment comes at a time when Chief Minisyter Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is staring at a huge crisis after the resignation of Scindia and 22 Congress MLAs on Tuesday.

"...He sees a great Future for India under ModiShah Govt when our Banks are collapsing our rupee is plummeting our Economy is in shambles and our Social Fabric is being destroyed. So be it," Singh said in another tweet.

"...he should replace Amit Shah or Nirmala Seetharaman and knowing his talent he would certainly do a better job then either of them. May he grow under ModiShah Tutelage. Our best wishes to you Maharaj," he added.

On Tuesday, Scindia quit the Congress and addressed his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, saying "it is now time for me to move on. To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start."

For his part, CM Kamal Nath appeared confident on Tuesday, claiming there is nothing to worry about as the party will prove its majority in the assembly and his government will complete its term.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly has a strength of 230 members but two seats are presently vacant due to the demise of two MLAs. The effective strength of Madhya Pradesh Assembly is now 228 and the magic number required to form the government is 115.