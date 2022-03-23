Jyotsna Reddy redefines beauty norms with her beauty brand Glam Hour  

Glam Hour’s Makeup-Skincare Hybrids are a New Norm.

If you look for skin-loving ingredients in your foundation or lipstick, we can feel you. The need to take utmost care of our precious skin has compelled us to rethink our stance on makeup. Reason - we wear makeup for 6-8 hours a day. And it goes without saying that letting that makeup stay on for longer can take a toll on the skin unless the makeup we wear has skincare ingredients. This is why many makeup junkies are switching to makeup-skincare hybrids, a new category in the world of beauty.

According to experts, these hybrid products do double duty for makeup and skincare. What makes these beauty goodies unique is that they offer perfect coverage or colour while letting your skin breathe. These skincare-makeup hybrids have skincare actives that target certain skincare woes or concerns. For instance - a serum foundation can contain high-performing antioxidants like vitamin E and even SPF too. These ingredients deliver the best of skincare as you wear your foundation all day long. That too without any worries!

Another benefit of wearing skincare-infused makeup is that it can simplify your skincare as well as makeup routine. Instead of spending time going through long & tiring skincare and makeup rituals, use these hybrids to get the job done. Address your complexion concerns and accentuate your features by resorting to these products that do everything with perfection.

To fulfil your skin care-meets-makeup needs, you can take heart in Glam Hour’s makeup-skincare hybrids that have managed to earn appreciation worldwide. Many beauty experts and even beginners swear on these products for their skincare and glam needs. From foundations that provide hydration to lipsticks that define lips while keeping them moisturized, Glam Hour’s exclusively designed products reign supreme.

GlamHour is an Inclusive cosmetics brand. Co-Founded by Asian social media personality Jyotsna Reddy, the brand aims to curate innovative and edgy products with skin–loving ingredients. With Inclusivity and quality as the core inspiration, It further aims to cater for the unmet needs of diverse communities. Jyotsna is imbued to drive unexpected experiences that disrupt beauty norms and champion self-expression. The brand is renowned in the makeup world with befitting product innovations. With Glam Hour, She hopes to bring inclusive atmosphere for beauty.

Brace yourself and Get Glam ready with these dynamic products with all good ingredients.

