Annamalai quits BJP, meets Amit Shah in Delhi today
Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief K Annamalai on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the party after meeting with party National President Nitin Nabin and party's National General Secretary BL Santosh in the national capital.
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Former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief K Annamalai on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the party after meeting with party National President Nitin Nabin and party's National General Secretary BL Santosh in the national capital.
(This is a developing story.)
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