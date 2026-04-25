K Kavitha launches new party 'Telangana Rashtra Sena' seven months after quitting BRS

Around seven months after quitting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, K Kavitha, has today launched her party, Telangana Rashtra Sena'. Before floating her new party, she paid floral tributes to the people who died during the 1969 agitation for Telangana as a separate state, at the Amaraveerula Stupam in Gun Park in Hyderabad. On Friday, she announced plans to launch a new regional political force in the state, asserting that it will focus on the "aspirations and unfinished agenda" of the state.

After launching the party, in a post on X, Kavitha said, “Remember The Name: Telangana Rashtra Sena. We refuse to back down, come what may; It is time the people of Telangana have their say. We will not let our aspirations decay; Be reduced to ashes if you dare come in our way. Your Time is Done, Our Time is Now."

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Telangana Jagruthi Founder K. Kavitha launches her new political party 'TRS'- Telangana Rashtra Sena.



(Source: K Kavitha Social Media Page) pic.twitter.com/XwMV80vQMA — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2026

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Speaking to ANI, Kavitha noted she and her supporters were "expelled" from the BRS and had not left the party voluntarily. The BRS party was made to fulfil the regional aspiration of Telangana, but they changed their name, work, and the very soul of the party, which resulted in the breaking of their bond with the people. When a party gets distracted from its fundamental core issue, then it cannot survive. We need a regional party for the unfulfilled agenda and aspirations of Telangana, which will be our party," she said.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Telangana Jagruthi Founder K. Kavitha pays floral tributes to Martyrs at The Amaraveerula Stupam in Gun Park.



Around seven months after quitting the BRS, Telangana Jagruthi founder K Kavitha is set to float a new political party today.



(Source: K… pic.twitter.com/O3cFT8kNUo — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2026

K. Kavitha said that she and her associates were expelled from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), rather than leaving it voluntarily. Emphasising her deep connection to Telangana, she described herself as a daughter of the state, shaped by its resilience and determination. She noted that she had devoted two decades to the Telangana movement and remains committed to its development and aspirations, regardless of political or family support. According to her, the people of Telangana are her true family, and the spirit of the land continues to inspire her.

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Kavitha’s departure from BRS took a contentious turn when she was suspended in September 2025 over alleged “anti-party activities,” following her criticism of party leaders T. Harish Rao and J. Santosh Kumar. After her suspension, she accused the two leaders of conspiring with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to undermine both her family and the party. She also resigned from her position as an MLC.

In January 2026, Kavitha formally parted ways with BRS. Following her suspension, she established an NGO named Telangana Jagruthi.

(With ANI inputs)