BRS

Father Chandrashekar Rao Suspends K Kavitha From BRS Over Remarks Against Party

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) suspended its MLC K Kavitha from the party with immediate effect on Tuesday.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 02:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) suspended its MLC K Kavitha from the party with immediate effect on Tuesday over comment against party.

"The party leadership has taken serious note of the recent conduct and ongoing anti-party activities of Party MLC Smt. K. Kavitha, which are detrimental to the interests of the BRS party. Party President Shri K. Chandrashekar Rao has therefore decided to immediately suspend Smt. K. Kavitha from the party," the statement read.

