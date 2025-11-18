K’taka Blackbuck Deaths: Zoo Issues Warning Amid Disease Fears, Toll Rises To 31

The death toll of blackbucks at the Kittur Chennamma Mini Zoo in Bhutaramanahatti village, Belagavi district, climbed to 31 on Tuesday, raising serious concerns among officials about a potential disease outbreak in nearby areas. Following the alarming rise in fatalities, the Karnataka Zoo Authority has issued an advisory, urging residents and local authorities to stay alert.

According to updated figures, the Mini Zoo had 38 blackbucks, of which 31 have died. Preliminary suspicion points to Haemorrhagic Septicaemia (HS) or lumpy skin disease as the possible cause. In response, zoo officials have informed the Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, cautioning that the infection could spread to neighbouring villages if not contained quickly.

Since HM and lumpy skin disease can also spread to herbivorous animals, people who rear livestock have been advised to exercise caution. The authorities have also requested that necessary measures be taken to prevent the spread of the disease.

The office of the Executive Director and Deputy Conservator of Forests has sent a written note in this regard to the Animal Husbandry department. The official note states that, "Since a few days, the blackbucks are dying at the Rani Chennamma Mini Zoo. The experts have indicated in their preliminary reports that they are dying because of the bacterial infection. This disease is an infectious disease. In this backdrop, in order to prevent the infections to other herbivores, it is requested that you initiate precautionary measures in the surrounding villages."

The authorities have stated that the post-mortem report is expected to be submitted within the day, and the exact cause of death of blackbucks will be known. A team of doctors arrived at the Mini Zoo earlier in the day. The authorities have also stated that the remaining seven blackbucks at the Mini Zoo are recovering, and all efforts are being made to save them.

The death of 31 blackbucks in Kittur Rani Chennamma Mini Zoo in a span of four days had raised concerns in Karnataka, and the authorities were awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and post-mortem reports to know the reason.

The death of the blackbucks in the zoo, visited by thousands of people daily, has raised many suspicions. Not only from Belagavi, but also from neighbouring districts and even from Maharashtra, tourists would visit the zoo and enjoy watching the animals here.

The mass death of blackbucks -- an endangered species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act -- has sparked outrage among wildlife conservationists and animal lovers.

On November 13, eight blackbucks in the zoo died. Samples were sent to the laboratory to ascertain the cause of death. Even before those reports arrived, another 20 blackbucks died. On Sunday, another blackbuck died in the premises of the Zoo. Between Monday and Tuesday, two more blackbucks have died.

