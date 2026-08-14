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K’taka cabinet clears Premises Regulation Bill, Sandhya Kiran healthcare scheme

Speaking about the Cabinet decision, Home Minister Priyank Kharge said the proposed legislation would provide a legal framework to safeguard and preserve government property and ensure its responsible utilisation for public benefit.

Written ByIANS
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 09:26 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 09:26 AM IST
K’taka cabinet clears Premises Regulation Bill, Sandhya Kiran healthcare scheme
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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