/K’taka cabinet clears Premises Regulation Bill, Sandhya Kiran healthcare scheme

The scheme is expected to generate around Rs 117 crore annually through premium contributions, while the estimated annual treatment expenditure is Rs 81.75 crore. Of the treatment cost, 70 per cent will be borne through the beneficiaries’ share and 30 per cent by the State Government. This translates to an estimated annual contribution of Rs 57.22 crore from beneficiaries and Rs 24.53 crore from the government.