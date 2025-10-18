‘Kaam Bhut Tha, Par Dance Bhi Zaruri Tha’: Indian Employee Dances With Laptop In Hand

Diwali usually means lights, sweets, and a break from routine but for one employee, it meant juggling spreadsheets and dance steps at the same time. Offices across the country lit up with festive decorations and impromptu parties, but one particular celebration stood out and quickly grabbed the internet’s attention.

In a now-viral Instagram video shared by Vaibhav Chhabra, an employee is seen grooving along with his colleagues during the office Diwali party except he’s doing it with a laptop firmly in hand, still keeping up with his work.

The caption read, “Office ka kaam bahut tha, par office mai Diwali party bhi thi,” perfectly summing up the classic corporate struggle of trying to enjoy festivities while staying glued to deadlines. As the rest of the team dances freely, this multitasking employee manages to keep the festive spirit alive without letting go of his responsibilities.

The clip struck a chord online, with many viewers joking that this is the perfect representation of corporate life during festival season work never stops, not even for Diwali.

Social Media Reactions

Social media didn’t hold back on reactions. As soon as the video surfaced, Instagram users filled the comments section with jokes and relatable one-liners. “We are the technical team, please meet us now,” one user wrote, while another quipped, “The guy is dancing through deadlines.”

Someone humorously remarked, “What a perfect scene. Sir dhoke se laptop chatak gaya toh kaam ruk jayega,” imagining the horror if the laptop slipped mid-dance. Adding to the sarcasm, a comment read, “Kaam karne wale kahin bhi kaam kar lete hain,” while another user compared the employee to a labourer always ready with his tools, saying, “Mazdoor apne auzaar saath hi rakhte hain, maalik kabhi bhi kaam par bula sakta hai.”

Another viewer connected it to every desi mom’s famous line, joking, “This is what my mum meant when she said padhne wale kahin bhi padh lete hain.”

Posted on October 10, 2025, the video has since racked up thousands of views and interactions, turning a simple office moment into a viral corporate meme.