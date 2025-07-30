'Kaan Kholke Sun Le': Jaishankar Denies Trump-Modi Call Till June 16 In Rajya Sabha

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha reaffirmed on Wednesday that there has been no telephone call between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi from April 22 to June 16.

"...Main unko kehna chahta hoon, woh kaan kholke sun le. 22 April se 16 June tak, ek bhi phone call President Trump aur Prime Minister Modi ke beech mein nahi hua. (I want to tell them to listen carefully: from April 22 to June 16, not a single phone call took place between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi) " Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha.

During a special discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Upper House of the parliament, Jaishankar emphasised India's firm stance against mediation in India-Pakistan matters, stating that New Delhi had made it clear to all countries that there would be no room for mediation.

He added that any dialogue must be bilateral and that Pakistan must formally request a cessation of conflict through the DGMO.

"...When Operation Sindoor commenced, a number of countries were in touch with us to see how serious the situation was and how long it would go... We gave the same message to all the countries... that we were not open to any mediation. Anything between us and Pakistan will only be bilateral... And that we were responding to the Pakistani attack, and we would keep responding. If that fighting was to stop, Pakistan must make a request. And that request could only come through the channel of the DGMO...," Jaishankar said.