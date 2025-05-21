Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025: 750 Pilgrims Shortlisted; Check Date, Schedule, Route Options And Duration

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Route: The Ministry of External Affairs has shortlisted 750 pilgrims through a draw of lots from over 5,500 applications received from across the country for the upcoming Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The pilgrimage is resuming this year after being paused since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and border conflict between India and China.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a significant religious journey, with the sacred Mount Kailash revered as the abode of Lord Shiva. It is not only a center of faith for Hindus but also holds deep spiritual importance for followers of Jainism and Buddhism. According to the Ministry, as many as 5,561 people, including 4,024 men and 1,537 women applicants, had registered online for the pilgrimage across the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs organises the Yatra, with Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh monitoring the computerised draw to select pilgrims from online registrants. The selection process was fair, random, computer-generated, and gender-balanced. Pilgrims can check their status by visiting the official website https://kmy.gov.in or by calling 011-23088133.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Date, And Schedule

The journey will officially begin on 30 June 2025 and is likely to continue until 25 August 2025. It will take place via two different routes: Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathula Pass in Sikkim. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the pilgrims will travel in five batches of 50 people each via the Lipulekh route, and ten batches of 50 pilgrims each through the Nathu La route.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Route Options And Duration

It offers two routes for pilgrims to choose from. The Lipulekh Pass route in Uttarakhand will take around 23 days to complete. This is slightly longer than before, as extra days have been added in 2025 for document verification and health check-ups in Delhi. The Nathula Pass route in Sikkim lasts about 25 days and also includes a three-day stop in Delhi to complete necessary formalities before continuing the journey. Both routes ensure pilgrims have time to complete important procedures smoothly before heading to the sacred destination.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Health and Document Checks

Before starting the yatra, pilgrims are required to spend three days in Delhi for medical examinations, acclimatisation briefings, and document verification. These steps are essential to ensure the safety of all travellers, given the high-altitude and physically demanding nature of the journey.