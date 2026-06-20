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  • /Kailash Mansarovar Yatra commences as first batch of pilgrims cross into China via Nathu La Pass

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra commences as first batch of pilgrims cross into China via Nathu La Pass

The first batch comprises 44 pilgrims, including four Liaison Officers and a Medical Officer. Of them, 32 are men, and 12 are women representing various states, including Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 04:05 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra commences as first batch of pilgrims cross into China via Nathu La Pass
Image Credit: A view of Nathula Pass, in East Sikkim (Credit: File Photo/ANI)

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