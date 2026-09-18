/Honeymoon turns to horror: CCTV captures moment fireball engulfs newlywed bride during Sitong barbecue | SHOCKING VIDEO

Tragedy befell a young couple honeymooning in the mountains of West Bengal's Kalimpong district as Nikita Das became a victim of a fireball erupting amidst a resort barbecue session at Sitong. In a terrifying video recording made available to the public through surveillance footage, the incident occurred almost instantaneously when one person poured an accelerant near an existing fire, resulting in flames heading straight toward 20-year-old Nikita.
The tragic sequence of events occurred quickly as the family and staff tried to come to the aid of the victims.
Trigger: CCTV footage shows how the man sitting across the fire poured liquid from a bottle close to the flames, causing a sudden explosive reaction.
NEWLYWED WOMAN CATCHES FIRE DURING BARBECUE IN WEST BENGAL— contentkikamii (@contentkikamii) September 18, 2026
A newlywed woman was engulfed in flames during a barbecue session at a homestay in Sitong, Kalimpong, West Bengal, on September 13.
CCTV footage that has now surfaced shows a man appearing to pour liquid near the… pic.twitter.com/ahPMKrSAnc
Rescue effort: As Nikita is instantly engulfed in flames, she is rescued by her husband, Sameer Das from Chopra, who got married only two months ago, along with other bystanders trying to put out the flames using their clothes.
Hospitalisation: After the immediate rescue process carried out at the private resort, Nikita is rushed to a hospital for burn injuries.
The incident has raised further concerns about issues relating to safety, training of the staff, and the irresponsible use of flammable substances at unlicensed hill resorts.
Inadequate precautions: Critics from the industry have highlighted the fact that the lack of any required fire extinguishers and other safety measures around open fires is a serious concern.
Demand for action: Authorities in the region are being increasingly called upon to look into the affairs of resort hotels to prevent any such tragedies in future.
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