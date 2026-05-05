Kalita, Ratna & Rekha: How a domestic worker, a rape survivor, and a victim’s mother are rewriting women’s politics in Bengal

With the BJP’s decisive victory with 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, ending over 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule under Mamata Banerjee, who had been in power since 2011. This shift has spotlighted three women from the margins who won on BJP tickets: Kalita Majhi, a domestic worker who won from Ausgram; Ratna Debnath, mother of RG Kar Medical College rape and murder victim in 2024, from Panihati; and Rekha Patra, a Sandeshkhali protest leader and sexual violence survivor, from Hingalganj.

While West Bengal has a long history of women’s political participation, from the freedom struggle and Left-era mobilisations to TMC’s women-centric welfare schemes, the persistent concerns over women’s safety and political violence have marked recent decades.

The rise of these three women, a former domestic worker, a victim’s mother seeking justice, and a survivor turned MLA, reflects a significant moment in the state’s feminine politics amid changing voter priorities on governance and security.

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Meet Kalita Majhi: From domestic help to MLA

Kalita Majhi, in her late 30s, worked as a domestic helper in Purba Bardhaman, earning a modest monthly income while supporting her family. She joined the BJP’s outreach efforts, focusing on grassroots issues like welfare scheme delays and women’s self-reliance.

After winning Aushram seat, Majhi said, "This is a win for the people of Ausgram who were tolerating corruption. This is the result of the fight against the lack of women’s safety, schools, colleges, and hospitals. I will keep on fighting for the cause of Ausgram as long as required," quotes ANI.

In a striking upset, she won the Ausgram seat, defeating her TMC rival by over 12,000 votes and turning her personal grit into political victory.

Her campaign highlighted the everyday struggles of rural women, positioning her as a symbol of self-made leadership without dynastic backing.

Before elections she stressed on the deteriorated condition of health and education in Aushgram. She also said that htere are hardly any quality schools, and even where schools exist, they lack teachers.

Stressing on the plight of marginalised she said, "When the poor fall ill, they are forced to travel all the way to the District Hospital. The State Government has done nothing for the tribal communities. Basic issues like drinking water scarcity continue to plague the area, and women’s safety remains a serious concern."

"Several distressing incidents have occurred in the past that women here could not even speak about openly.Trinamool Congress has become a syndicate of thieves, involved in coal theft, cattle smuggling, and sand mafia operations. For them, corruption is a way of life. Despite all this, I am balancing my household responsibilities while campaigning, because my entire family has stood firmly behind me," she added.

Rekha Patra: Sandeshkhali Survivor

Rekha Patra emerged as a victim of the Sandeshkhali incident. A survivor who spoke out publicly, she channeled her experience into activism with the BJP’s Mahila Morcha. She won the Hingalganj seat convincingly, securing over 100,000 votes and defeating the TMC candidate by more than 5,000.

She was confident of her victory, channeling her suffering into power, she believed that the women of Sandeshkhali were determined to vote for the BJP.

Before elections she accussed the TMC government of ignorance and injustice to the victims of Sandeshkhali.

"After the Sandeshkhali incident, I urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to visit the area, but she refused. The police are working under her influence, and TMC has no chance of winning in Sandeshkhali.Mamata Banerjee is only interested in votes. All her schemes are designed solely to secure votes. Women across the state are unsafe, and even the Chief Minister has advised women not to step out of their homes after 8 PM. This government is ready to do anything for votes, but the people no longer want it," said Rekha Patra.

Patra’s campaign focused on women’s safety and justice, resonating strongly in areas affected by reported crimes.

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‘Choose politics for Justice’: Ratna Debnath’s journey from a rape victim's mother to MLA

Ratna Debnath, mother of the victim in the high-profile 2024 RG Kar Medical College rape-murder case, entered politics after publicly questioning governance failures in delivering justice. Contesting from Panihati on a BJP ticket, she secured a decisive win with a margin exceeding 28,000 votes, transforming personal tragedy into a broader call for change.

Upon her victory, Ratna Debnath said, “This victory is the victory of the people of Panihati, of the entire Bengal. I dedicate this victory to Prime Minister Modi. I have been able to free the people from the misgovernance of the Ghosh family, for which I thank the people; I could not have done this alone. This victory has been achieved because of the people of Panihati."

BJP redefining the feminine politics of Bengal

With women comprising 51% of Bengal’s electorate and strong turnout in recent polls, Women leaders from the BJP marked a massive shift with their victories. Some of the key names include Agnimitra Paul from Asansol Dakshin, Rupa Ganguly from Sonarpur South, Malati Rava Roy from Tufanganj, Sabitri Barman from SitalKuchi, Gargi Das Ghosh from Kandi and more, but these three victories showed shifting priorities around safety, welfare delivery, and empowerment.

The BJP has amplified such narratives through village outreach, while debates continue over governance records on women’s issues. These three women and their rise highlight how personal resilience and public discontent are influencing voter choices, turning individual struggles into collective political momentum and the dimension of Bengal’s evolving political landscape.



