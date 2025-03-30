Kamakhya Express Derails In Odisha’s Choudwar, No Casualties Reported
The Bengaluru-Kamakhya Superfast Express train derailed near Choudwar of Odisha.
The SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed near Odisha's Choudwar on Sunday. According to local media reports, the train derailed near the passenger halt of Manguli in the Choudwar area.
The accident took place near Nirgundi railway station. The railway department has informed that 11 coaches of the train were derailed, but no casualties were reported, news agency PTI reported, citing official.
12551 SMVT Bengaluru - Kamakhya AC Express derailed at Manguli near Cuttack/KUR DIV/ECoR
No casualty or injuries yet reported.
Officials confirmation from @EastCoastRail will be updated soon#TrainDerailment pic.twitter.com/xLEHyHZUAA — ECoR Railfans (@ecor_railfans) March 30, 2025
This is a developing story, more details awaited……
