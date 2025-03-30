Advertisement
ODISHA TRAIN ACCIDENT

Kamakhya Express Derails In Odisha’s Choudwar, No Casualties Reported

The Bengaluru-Kamakhya Superfast Express train derailed near Choudwar of Odisha.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2025, 02:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kamakhya Express Derails In Odisha’s Choudwar, No Casualties Reported (Photo: X/@ecor_railfans)

The SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express derailed near Odisha's Choudwar on Sunday. According to local media reports, the train derailed near the passenger halt of Manguli in the Choudwar area.

The accident took place near Nirgundi railway station. The railway department has informed that 11 coaches of the train were derailed, but no casualties were reported, news agency PTI reported, citing official.

This is a developing story, more details awaited……

