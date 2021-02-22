हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath, other Congress leaders have narrow escape as lift crashes in Indore

Kamal Nath, other Congress leaders have narrow escape as lift crashes in Indore
Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had a narrow escape after a hospital lift he was in came crashing down.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Indore's DNS Hospital, where Nath along with other party leaders including Sajjan Verma, Jitu Patwari, MLA Vishal Patel and city Congress chief Vivek Bakliwal came to visit ailing party leader Rameshwar Patel.

The lift plunged from a height of about 10 feet following which its door was jammed for some time. Nath and others who boarded the lift were safe. 

"Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other party leaders had gone to DNS Hospital to inquire about the condition of Rameshwar Patel. They had boarded the lift when it crashed down around 10 feet and was engulfed with dust and smoke. The lift doors got automatically locked and it took 10-15 minutes before instruments were found to open the lift`s doors," Narendra Saluja, Nath's media coordinator, said.

He added that the incident was a grave security lapse and hospital administration must take a stern view of the issue and punish those responsible.

Following the incident Nath, in a tweet, said, "Hanumanji ji ki kripa sada se rahi hai... Jai Hanuman (the grace of Lord Hanuman has always been with me... Praise to Lord Hanuman)."

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called up Nath to inquire about his health. He ordered Indore Collector Manish Singh to probe the incident, according to officials.

Earlier this month, Chouhan had got stuck in a lift of the Mantralaya after which two engineers related to the maintenance work were suspended. The chief minister was going to his chamber on the fifth floor when the lift got stuck abruptly midway.

