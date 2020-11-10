हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MP bypoll election results

MP bypoll results: BJP takes lead in 20 of 28 seats, Kamal Nath says will respect public's mandate

As the counting for Madhya Pradesh Assembly bye-elections for 28 seats in underway, trends suggest that the ruling BJP is going to win in 20 assembly seats. 

MP bypoll results: BJP takes lead in 20 of 28 seats, Kamal Nath says will respect public&#039;s mandate

Bhopal: As the counting for Madhya Pradesh Assembly bye-elections for 28 seats in underway, trends suggest that the ruling BJP is going to win in 20 assembly seats. 

Since the trends started trickling in, BJP has begun celebratory preparations at the state office.

MP Bypoll results 2020 Live

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath in a statement said that in a whatever decision the voters have taken will be respected.

'In a democracy we have to respect the voters decision. We will wait for the results to be announced and will respectfully accept whatever mandate is given. With great respect we will thank the voters," he said.

Live TV

The picture is bylarge clear, that BJP has won on Mandhata and Suwasra seats. The state BJP President VD Sharma targeted Congress on BJP's rise. He claimed the historic victory of BJP and gave full credit to the workers.

Read: MP Election Result 2020: Jyotiraditya Scindia averts embarrassment, BJP ministers take lead

At present, BJP is ahead in 20 seats out of 27 and Congress in 6 seats, while BSP is ahead in one seat.

Tags:
MP bypoll election resultsMadhya Pradesh Bye-election resultsMP bypoll results 2020MP Bye-Election winnersMP by election seatsBJP MP by election resultCongress Mp by election results
Next
Story

Over 20 seats that are having a 'very close' fight, could be crucial for govt formation in Bihar
  • 85,91,730Confirmed
  • 1,27,059Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,03,27,258Confirmed
  • 12,55,490Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M22S

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore: People are with BJP, it is impossible to suppress it