MP bypoll results: BJP takes lead in 20 of 28 seats, Kamal Nath says will respect public's mandate

Bhopal: As the counting for Madhya Pradesh Assembly bye-elections for 28 seats in underway, trends suggest that the ruling BJP is going to win in 20 assembly seats.

Since the trends started trickling in, BJP has begun celebratory preparations at the state office.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath in a statement said that in a whatever decision the voters have taken will be respected.

'In a democracy we have to respect the voters decision. We will wait for the results to be announced and will respectfully accept whatever mandate is given. With great respect we will thank the voters," he said.

The picture is bylarge clear, that BJP has won on Mandhata and Suwasra seats. The state BJP President VD Sharma targeted Congress on BJP's rise. He claimed the historic victory of BJP and gave full credit to the workers.

At present, BJP is ahead in 20 seats out of 27 and Congress in 6 seats, while BSP is ahead in one seat.