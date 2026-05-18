Kami Rita Sherpa breaks own record with 31st Mount Everest summit

Veteran Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa has once again created history by scaling Mount Everest for the 31st time, extending his own world record for the highest number of ascents of the world’s tallest peak.

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The 55-year-old Sherpa reached the 8,849-metre summit on Tuesday while guiding a team of climbers through the traditional southeast ridge route from Nepal.

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Officials from Nepal’s tourism department confirmed the successful ascent, calling it another remarkable milestone in global mountaineering history.

Known worldwide as the “Everest Man,” Kami Rita first climbed Mount Everest in 1994 and has since scaled the peak almost every year. Apart from Everest, he has also climbed several other Himalayan mountains, including K2, Cho Oyu, Manaslu, and Lhotse.

Born in Nepal’s Solukhumbu region, Kami Rita comes from a family deeply connected to mountaineering.

His father was among the first professional Sherpa guides in the Everest region. Over the decades, Kami Rita has earned international recognition for his endurance, experience, and contribution to Himalayan expeditions.

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His latest achievement comes during the spring climbing season, when hundreds of climbers from around the world attempt to summit Mount Everest under favourable weather conditions.

Mountaineering experts and adventure enthusiasts across the globe congratulated Kami Rita Sherpa for once again pushing the boundaries of high-altitude climbing and setting a new benchmark in Everest history.