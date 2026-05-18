Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3048680https://zeenews.india.com/india/kami-rita-sherpa-breaks-own-record-with-31st-mount-everest-summit-3048680.html
NewsIndiaKami Rita Sherpa breaks own record with 31st Mount Everest summit
RITA SHERPA

Kami Rita Sherpa breaks own record with 31st Mount Everest summit

Known worldwide as the “Everest Man,” Kami Rita first climbed Mount Everest in 1994 and has since scaled the peak almost every year. Apart from Everest, he has also climbed several other Himalayan mountains, including K2, Cho Oyu, Manaslu, and Lhotse.

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: May 18, 2026, 06:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kami Rita Sherpa breaks own record with 31st Mount Everest summit

Veteran Nepali climber Kami Rita Sherpa has once again created history by scaling Mount Everest for the 31st time, extending his own world record for the highest number of ascents of the world’s tallest peak.

Also Read: Top 5 Goan foods

The 55-year-old Sherpa reached the 8,849-metre summit on Tuesday while guiding a team of climbers through the traditional southeast ridge route from Nepal. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Officials from Nepal’s tourism department confirmed the successful ascent, calling it another remarkable milestone in global mountaineering history.

Known worldwide as the “Everest Man,” Kami Rita first climbed Mount Everest in 1994 and has since scaled the peak almost every year. Apart from Everest, he has also climbed several other Himalayan mountains, including K2, Cho Oyu, Manaslu, and Lhotse.

Born in Nepal’s Solukhumbu region, Kami Rita comes from a family deeply connected to mountaineering.

His father was among the first professional Sherpa guides in the Everest region. Over the decades, Kami Rita has earned international recognition for his endurance, experience, and contribution to Himalayan expeditions.

Also Read: What is the Ganga Water Treaty 

His latest achievement comes during the spring climbing season, when hundreds of climbers from around the world attempt to summit Mount Everest under favourable weather conditions.

Mountaineering experts and adventure enthusiasts across the globe congratulated Kami Rita Sherpa for once again pushing the boundaries of high-altitude climbing and setting a new benchmark in Everest history.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Simran Akhouri

Sub Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indonesia news
Indonesia's Dukono volcano erupts, spewing ash 5,000 metres above peak
india's only drive-in beach
India's only drive-in beach, where you can legally drive in Ocean
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
Why did Chandrababu announce incentives for third and fourth child in Andhra?
Nilgiri Mountain Railway
India’s slowest train: Travels at just 9 Km per hour, holds UNESCO status
CSK
CSK's strongest predicted XI for IPL 2026 match vs SRH: Suspense over MS Dhoni
'PM Modi
PM Modi conferred with Sweden’s Royal Order of Polar Star
Afghanistan
Taliban declares ‘virgin girl’s silence’ as consent under new marriage law
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 1st player in world to...
US Iran conflict
Trump's fresh warning to Tehran, says 'for Iran, the clock is ticking'
Benjamin Netanhayu
Trump speaks with Netanyahu as US weighs renewed strikes on Iran