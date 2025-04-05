Kandla Port To Begin Green Hydrogen Production By August: DPA Chairman

Kandla (Gujarat): Sushil Kumar Singh, Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, said on Saturday that the authority will begin the production of green hydrogen by the end of August this year.

"Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, an ecosystem is being developed in Kandla for green hydrogen, green ammonia, and methanol. We have allocated space to major industry partners to set up giga-scale plants here. Kandla Port will also set up a 1-megawatt demonstration plant for green hydrogen," Singh said.

He added, "With the support of L&T, we have started setting up a plant here. We aim to begin green hydrogen production by the end of August. We have signed an MoU with NTPC, under which eleven hydrogen-powered buses will replace diesel buses. This initiative will make Kandla a significant contributor to the goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions set by the International Maritime Organization."

Singh further stated, "We are working to position ourselves as a methanol bunker point for the Rotterdam-Singapore corridor. This would make Kandla Port the first in India to feature in the world’s green shipping corridors." He also highlighted the port's operational achievements, saying that DPA has surpassed its cargo-handling target for the financial year 2024-25.

"We have achieved our target of 150 million tonnes for this year. We closed FY 2024-25 at 150.16 million tonnes, registering a 13 percent year-on-year growth — a significant leap compared to other major ports in the country," Singh said. Highlighting the port's efficiency, Singh noted that these results were achieved using existing infrastructure without any additional capacity expansion.

"This performance has been delivered using our existing infrastructure, without any new capacity building. We made swift decisions to unlock the potential of our assets by actively engaging with users. Now, our focus is on utilizing the remaining capacity of the existing infrastructure. One major step in this direction will be offering a ‘berthing on arrival’ facility to vessels," he added.