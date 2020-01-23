Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaisingh for seeking mercy for Nirbhaya convicts

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday (January 21) slammed senior lawyer Indira Jaising for saying that Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi should forgive her daughter's culprits just like Congress leader Sonia Gandhi forgave the killers of her husband Rajiv Gandhi. Kangana added that it is women like Jaising who give birth to rapists and monsters.

"That woman should be locked in jail with those rapists for four days. She needs it. What kind of women are these, who are sympathetic to rapists? Such women give birth to monsters. These women, who are full of love and sympathy for rapists and murderers, are the ones who give birth to them," said Kangana.

Kangana also said that rapists should be hanged in public in order to send a strong message. "I don’t think these rapists should be hanged silently. What is the point of capital punishment, if you cannot set an example? They should be hanged in public,” she said.

Earlier, Jaising tweeted, “While I fully identify with the pain of Asha Devi I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t not want the death penalty for her . We are with you but against death penalty.”

Reacting to Jaising's appeal, Asha Devi had said that it is because of people like her that justice is not done with rape victims. "Who is Indira Jaising to give me such a suggestion? The whole country wants the convicts to be executed. Just because of people like her, justice is not done with rape victims. She is making money on human rights' ground. I don't need her suggestion," Asha Devi had said.

It is to be noted that Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh were convicted and sentenced to death for raping the 23-year-old Nirbhaya in a moving bus in Delhi on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012.