/'Culprits must be arrested': Kanimozhi slams Tamil Nadu govt after panchayat chief killed in protest

"The news that Mr. Maharajan's, the president of the panchayat council, was attacked with a stone and murdered by a mysterious individual in a conflict that occurred in Kannanallur near Valliyur is shocking. The panchayat council president, who was engaged in negotiations with the people who were protesting over the drinking water issue, has been murdered, and the fact that the perpetrators were able to escape reveals that law and order have completely broken down in Tamil Nadu," she wrote.