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'Culprits must be arrested': Kanimozhi slams Tamil Nadu govt after panchayat chief killed in protest

Panchayat president Maharajan was killed during a drinking water protest in Tamil Nadu. DMK MP Kanimozhi blamed the government for failing to maintain law and order.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 02:33 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
'Culprits must be arrested': Kanimozhi slams Tamil Nadu govt after panchayat chief killed in protest
Image Credit: ANI. DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

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'Culprits must be arrested': Kanimozhi slams Tamil Nadu govt after panchayat chief killed in protest
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