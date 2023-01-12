Kanjhawala death case: Gujarat forensic experts visit crime spot, collect evidence

New Delhi: In yet another development in the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case that led to the shocking and painful death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh in the early hours of January 1, a team of five forensic experts from the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat visited the crime spot in Delhi. The team arrived in the national capital at the request of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harendra K. Singh. The team will also collect forensic evidence.

Delhi | A team of forensic experts from the National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar examine the car involved in the accident in which a 20-year-old woman was killed in Kanjhawala pic.twitter.com/eq2welqkiI January 12, 2023

20-year-old Anjali was killed in the early hours of January 1 after her scooter was hit by a car that dragged her for over 12 kilometers from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in the national capital. The CCTV footage showed that her body was dragged by a car for around 12 km. Her naked body was found in the Kanjhawala area.

Delhi Police constituted a total of 18 teams for tracing the accused and investigating the case. Police have so arrested seven accused -- Ashutosh, Ankush Khanna, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun and Manoj Mittal. Ankush was granted bail by the court recently.

Delhi Police also added the ‘destruction of evidence` section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to the FIR lodged against all the accused. " "The police added section 201 of the Indian Penal Code to the FIR after finding incoherence in the statement of the accused," police sources said. During the interrogation, it was found that the car was driven by Amit and not by Deepak.

The Delhi Police ruled out sexual assault in the case of a 20-year-old woman who died after her scooty was hit by a car and her body was dragged for kilometers in the Sultanpuri area of outer Delhi on January 1. The post-mortem was conducted at Maulana Azad Medical College. Police said the autopsy found "no injury suggestive of sexual assault".

However, Anjali's mother and family relatives termed the accident as a "well-thought-out conspiracy" and demanded all the accused be given strict punishment.