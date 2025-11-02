'Kanpatti Par Katta Rakhkar CM Pad Chura Liya': PM Modi Alleges RJD Forced Congress To Declare Tejashwi As CM Face

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Mahagathbandhan (RJD–Congress–Left) in Bihar, alleging internal discord and asserting that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had “held a katta (country-made gun)” to its ally Congress’s head, compelling it to accept Tejashwi Yadav as the alliance’s Chief Ministerial candidate.

“RJD ne Congress ki kanpatti par katta rakhkar CM pad chura liya,” PM Modi declared, claiming that a political tussle unfolded behind closed doors just days before the state heads to polls.

Addressing a massive rally in Arrah district, PM Modi accused the Congress and RJD of engaging in intense power struggles within the alliance.

“Congress didn’t want an RJD leader to be CM, but RJD didn’t let go of the opportunity. They forced the announcement at gunpoint,” he said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The Prime Minister further remarked, “Main aapko ek andar ki baat batane ja raha hu. Congress aur RJD mein ghamasaan macha hua hai, aur aisa lagta hai chunaav ke baad, ye ek dusre ka sar phod denge.”

Continuing his attack, PM Modi also took a swipe at the Congress’s leadership, saying, “Dhamake Pakistan mein ho rahe the, Congress ke ‘shahi parivar’ ki neend ud jaati thi.”

Modi’s remarks came as he referred to the fierce wrangling within the Grand Alliance before the announcement of its seat-sharing deal, which was made public just a day before the deadline for withdrawal of nominations. The delay, sources suggested, stemmed from disagreements over naming a Chief Ministerial face.

While the Congress reportedly hesitated, the RJD insisted on projecting Tejashwi Yadav as the alliance’s CM candidate.

“I am telling you a secret about the fighting that took place in Mahagathbandhan, a day before withdrawal of nominations,” PM Modi said, alleging that the RJD “stole” the CM post from the Congress.

He further warned that the animosity between the two parties would only deepen after the elections.

“The hatred has increased so much that even after the elections, they will start beating each other's heads. So always remember, such people can never do any good to Bihar,” he asserted.

Taking aim at the RJD’s past rule, often described as “Jungle Raj”, the Prime Minister contrasted it with the NDA’s governance model.

“The NDA has presented an honest and visionary manifesto for the development of Bihar. Every promise, every plan is dedicated to Bihar’s rapid development,” he said.

“On one side is the NDA’s honest manifesto, and on the other are the ‘Jungle Raj’ folks. They have turned their manifesto into a document of lies, deceit, and throwing dust in the people’s eyes,” PM Modi added.