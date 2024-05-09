Bhojpuri Style Dance Goes Viral: Kanpur is breaking records this time in the campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Experts say that such enthusiasm and excitement about the elections are being seen for the first time in Kanpur. On Tuesday, famous Bhojpuri actresses Akshara Singh and Monalisa also arrived there, and people flocked to see them. In fact, Akshara and Monalisa had come to Kanpur to campaign for BJP candidate Ramesh Awasthi. A huge crowd gathered just to catch a glimpse of these beauties. In the roadshow, millions were present, who enthusiastically chanted slogans and danced.

Bhojpuri Divas' Charm, 6 km Long Roadshow

The roadshow, which started from Kali Mathiya and passed through the main areas of the city before returning to Kali Mathiya, saw crowds flock to see the Bhojpuri actresses. BJP's major leaders and workers were present in the roadshow. Seeing people's enthusiasm, it felt like a festival was being celebrated. Both Bhojpuri actresses graciously acknowledged the people's greetings. People were seen joyfully dancing on the streets of Kanpur. Not only that, people were eager to catch a glimpse of the actresses. People welcomed Akshara and Monalisa by throwing flowers. During this, Ramesh Awasthi was also seen with them.

People rushed to see the Bhojpuri actresses

The roadshow of Akshara Singh and Monalisa started with the blessings of Goddess Kali, and it seemed like the entire city had poured onto the streets. There was a stream of two and four-wheel vehicles, thousands of enthusiastic supporters, and cheers for Akshara Singh. The areas through which the convoy of Akshara Singh and Monalisa passed seemed overwhelmed with a flood of people. People were desperate to see them. This roadshow was not just a political event, but a display of the public's love and support. Akshara Singh expressed her gratitude for the grand welcome and enthusiasm of the people of Kanpur."