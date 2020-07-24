Kanpur lab technician Sanjeet Yadav killed; abductors get away with Rs 30 lakh ransom

Kanpur: A lab technician, who was kidnapped in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on June 22, has been murdered by his abductors.

Sanjeet Yadav, who worked as a lab technician, was kidnapped from Barra area on June 22, while he was returning to his home. A day later, on June 23, his family approached the police and registered a complaint in the case.

The deceased's family members claimed that on June 29, they paid a ransom money of Rs 30 lakh in the presence of police, but the captors did not free the man. They said they threw a bag containing the money on a railway track, as asked.

On July 15, the deceased's sister had told reporters that there was no money in the bag and said that the family "talked about the money as someone suggested us us do so."

"We were upset as my brother could not be traced. I hope police will trace him soon," she told reporters on July 15. However, hours later, she made a u-turn on her 'no money in the bag' claim and said the family had paid the ransom money to captors to seek Sanjeet's release. They family claimed that they arranged the money after selling their house and jewelleries.

The deceased's sister also named a crime branch official, who she alleged visited her home and convinced her to say that no ransom was paid.

An FIR in the case was registered at the Barra Police Station in Kanpur.

SHO Ranjit Rai was suspended by the Uttar Pradesh Police on charges of negligence in connection with the kidnapping of Kanpur lab technician on July 16. He was asked to hand over the charge to Inspector Harmeet Singh.

Congress leader and Uttar Pradesh general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had flayed the Yogi Adityanath government over the alleged deteriorating law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.