Kanpur Lamborghini accident: Accused’s lawyer says ‘Shivam Mishra was not driving’; govt assures action | Top points

Kanpur Lamborghini accident: In Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, a luxury car allegedly hit pedestrians and a motorcycle on VIP Road on Sunday, injuring several people. After the incident, the authorities sprang into action and seized the vehicle involved in the accident.

The accident occurred near Jhula Park Crossing on Sunday afternoon at around 1:45 pm, when the Lamborghini, reportedly moving at high speed, struck a parked motorcycle before hitting a passerby. ANI reported that the complainant suffered serious injuries to his left leg, ankle, and other parts of his body. The motorcycle was also badly damaged. Furthermore, several pedestrians were also injured in the incident.

Police identified the driver

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Kanpur Police on Monday identified the driver involved in the accident. The car was being driven by Shivam Mishra, son of businessman KK Mishra.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal informed that the car has been seized, and after the accident, Shivam Mishra’s bouncers pulled him out of the car.

He said, "We have found the details of the car. The car has been seized. Shivam Mishra drove the car. His father is KK Mishra. After the accident, Shivam Mishra's bouncers pulled him out of the car. It is being said that he has some medical issues. The FIR of the accident was registered earlier, and now, in our investigation, we have learned that the name of the driver is Shivam Mishra."

The top cop further stated that action would be taken against the accused, as the law applies equally to all, whether it concerns a luxury car or a smaller car.

"Law is equal for everyone, whether it is a Lamborghini or a smaller car. Actions will be taken against Shivam Mishra, who was driving the car," he said.

Meanwhile, accused Shivam Mishra's lawyer, Mrityunjay Kumar, on Monday claimed that his client was not driving when the car incident occurred. Speaking to reporters, the lawyer stated that Mishra's driver was operating the vehicle. Furthermore, a hearing is scheduled for tomorrow (February 10).

The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS 2023, including sections 281, 125(a), 125(b), and 324(4), and the investigation has been assigned to SI Dinesh Kumar.

DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that no arrests have been made so far.

Also Read- Who is Shivam Mishra? UP tycoon's son roams free after mowing down pedestrians

Govt assures action

As per ANI, BJP MP from Kanpur, Ramesh Awasthi, confirmed, "Six people have been injured, and one of them has been admitted to the hospital. Previously, FIR was registered against an unknown driver, but now Shivam Mishra has been named, against whom the FIR has been registered. The police are taking appropriate action."

He further said, "The accused is the son of a businessman. FIR has been registered, and strict action will be taken against him. We are not protecting anyone. The accused has been named, and he will be sent to jail. The Samajwadi Party is making rhetoric just for the sake of elections, which they will lose, just like in Bihar."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that strict action will be taken if the Kanpur Lamborghini accident was caused intentionally.

Speaking to the media, Maurya said, "If someone has committed this accident intentionally, a case will be registered, and action will be taken against them. I don't have complete knowledge of the entire matter. If someone has been negligent, the police will do their job."

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

(with ANI inputs)