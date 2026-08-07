/Expressway shocker: Electric fans used to dry sinking Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway; NHAI halts toll & blacklists contractor | VIDEO

A special maintenance job has involved using high-capacity electric pedestal fans to dry out the roadbed of the recently constructed ₹4,200-crore Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway that had crumbled because of heavy rains. The 63-kilometre-long high-speed corridor, opened to traffic on July 13, had developed roadbed slippage and distress over a distance of 300 meters, specifically around Kilometer 64.
The use of pedestal fans to blow away the humidity on the freshly laid layers of bituminous material has evoked severe criticism, among others.
According to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, due to continued rains, the rainwater had gone deep into the layers below the bitumen layers. This made the sub-base layer weak, which resulted in the slippage of the surface roadbed.
High-capacity pedestal fans and exhaust blowers have been placed along the stretch by contractor personnel to remove the surface humidity and quicken the setting of the bitumen layer. However, the highway engineers have pointed out that although surface drying machines help with the quick repair work, in the long term, proper subsurface drainage and proper soil compaction play a vital role.
The affected portion has seriously disrupted traffic flow along the high-speed corridor. Vehicles travelling in both directions between Kanpur and Lucknow have to use a single lane of the highway for the extent of 6 km, resulting in heavy traffic congestion during peak hours.
Major issues have been flagged by commuters related to safety as construction machinery has to function in close proximity to fast-moving vehicles. Several motorists have complained about being pushed to the wrong side of the highway after using toll plazas. Complaints have been registered about motorists being made to pay toll charges despite no information regarding the diversion.
ये है भाजपाई तरक़्क़ी की नई हवा… कुछ दिनों पहले ही जिसका उद्घाटन हुआ हो उस सड़क को मरम्मत की ज़रूरत पड़ गई और एक्सप्रेस स्पीड से मरम्मत को सुखाने के लिए पंखे का इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा है ये भी हास्यास्पद है। 2-3 हफ़्ते में ही जिस एक्सप्रेसवे का दम उखड़ने लगा है उस पर चलने का जोखिम… pic.twitter.com/zfoydUzRAL— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 6, 2026
In view of the growing outrage and road distress at several places, NHAI has taken stern measures as follows:
Halt in toll charges: All toll charges will remain suspended until restoration of the expressway in full. The financial loss due to no toll collection will directly be borne by the concessionaire.
Contractor debarment: NHAI sent a show cause notice to construction company M/s PNC Infratech Ltd, to declare it a "non-performer," thereby debarring it from bidding on national highway construction projects in the future. It will have to pay a 2% penalty on the performance security deposit along with the entire cost of repairs, which amounts to ₹3 crore.
Debarment & removal of officials: Project Manager Vivek Kumar Gupta, Head of Independent Engineering Team Surendra Kumar and Resident Engineer Yatendra Kumar have been disqualified and prohibited from participating in any projects conducted by MoRTH, NHAI and NHIDCL for a period of two years.
Repatriation & charges against project directors: Project Director Nakul Prakash Verma has been repatriated to his parent department, while charges are being filed against Verma and former Project Director Saurabh Chaurasia for supervisory negligence.
To assess the strength of the entire road, a pavement survey using a laser profilometer has been commissioned.
Furthermore, a committee of experts from IIT Kharagpur, headed by Prof. K. S. Reddy, has been set up to investigate the matter technically and make recommendations for solutions.
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