/Kanpur: Shop dumps expired chocolates at garbage site, crowd rushes to grab them

A strange scene unfolded in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after a shop's staff threw out a batch of expired chocolates into a nearby garbage heap, only for a crowd of locals to rush in and grab as much as they could carry.
The incident took place in the Panki area of the city, where employees of a local shop dumped expired chocolates onto a garbage pile close to the establishment.
Word of the discarded chocolates spread fast among nearby residents, and within moments, people began gathering around the spot, eager to get their hands on the sweets lying amid the trash.
What caught everyone's attention was that a large number of people went ahead and picked up the chocolates anyway, even after being told they had expired and were no longer safe to eat.
Several onlookers were seen filling bags, boxes and sacks with the discarded chocolates, apparently unbothered by the fact that they had been thrown away for a reason. Videos of the scene showed people jostling near the garbage heap, each trying to collect as much as they could before the chocolates ran out.
This is beyond comprehension.— Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) August 24, 2026
A chocolate factory in Kanpur throws away expired chocolates, and people rush to take them home.
How people reached this point ? People need to stop treating “free” as automatically worth taking. pic.twitter.com/HxEMQY4ULr
Shop staff later said the chocolates had been thrown away precisely because they were unfit for consumption, and the idea behind disposing of them was to keep them out of circulation, not to hand them out.
Yet, this didn't stop the rush of people trying to salvage them from the garbage, a sight that left several bystanders both amused and worried at the same time.
One person after another kept arriving at the spot on seeing others do the same, filling up whatever containers they had brought along and walking away with their haul.
Many who watched the episode unfold pointed out that people seemed more focused on grabbing whatever they could get rather than paying attention to why the chocolates had ended up in the trash in the first place.
Clips of the incident have since made their way onto social media, drawing attention for how quickly a pile of discarded sweets turned into a free-for-all.
The visuals have sparked conversation around food wastage, safety awareness, and how far people are willing to go for something being given away for free, even when it comes with an obvious risk attached.
So far, there have been no reports of anyone falling ill after eating the chocolates collected from the site, and no action against the shop has been reported either.
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