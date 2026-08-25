Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Kanpur: Shop dumps expired chocolates at garbage site, crowd rushes to grab them

Kanpur: Shop dumps expired chocolates at garbage site, crowd rushes to grab them

What caught everyone's attention was that a large number of people went ahead and picked up the chocolates anyway, even after being told they had expired and were no longer safe to eat.

Published: Aug 25, 2026, 02:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
Kanpur: Shop dumps expired chocolates at garbage site, crowd rushes to grab them

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Supreme Court rejects rape convict Tarun Tejpal’s plea, ask him to surrender within 2 weeks
2
3
4
5