Kanpur Student Severely Injured In Stray Dog Attack, 17 Stitches On Cheek And Nose

A 21-year-old BBA student in Kanpur has suffered severe facial injuries after being attacked by stray dogs while returning home from college.

The incident occurred on August 20 in Shyam Nagar, where three stray dogs reportedly attacked Vaishnavi Sahu, dragged her to the ground and ripped her face and body.

She sustained deep facial wounds which led to 17 stitches on her cheek and nose. Local residents intervened, chased the dogs away, and Vaishnavi was rushed to Kanshiram Hospital for emergency treatment.

Her family has demanded urgent government action to address the stray dog menace, calling for the removal of these animals from the streets to prevent further incidents.

This incident has happened amid ongoing debates over the management of stray dog populations in India.

On August 22, the Supreme Court of India modified its earlier directive concerning stray dogs in Delhi-NCR. The court has now allowed sterilized and vaccinated stray dogs to be returned to their original locations, unless they perform aggressive behavior or signs of rabies. Only such dogs should be relocated to shelters, the SC said.

Additionally, the court has mandated the establishment of designated feeding zones to regulate the public feeding of stray dogs.

This decision is aimed to balance public safety with humane treatment of animals after addressing concerns from both animal welfare advocates and public health experts.

The revised ruling of SC has reflected a shift towards a more balanced approach in managing stray dog populations, emphasizing sterilization and vaccination over mass relocation.

However, experts are saying that there will be challenges in implementing these measures effectively, and incidents like the one in Kanpur have highlighted the ongoing risks posed by stray animals.

Authorities are urged to strengthen enforcement of animal birth control programs and ensure the safety of residents.