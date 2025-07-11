Kanwar Yatra 2025: Noida Police Announce Extensive Traffic Curbs & Diversions From July 11-25 | Check Routes

In preparation for the annual Kanwar Yatra, which will run from today, July 11, to July 25, Noida Police have issued large-scale traffic restrictions and diversions throughout the city in order to make travel safe for the pilgrims. There is also a full-scale preparedness plan put in place by various government departments and stakeholders.

Kanwar pilgrims crossing Noida would travel along a roughly four-kilometer-long route, entering from Mayur Vihar, passing through the Shani Temple and Okhla Bird Sanctuary, and exiting at Kalindi Kunj.

Officials confirmed that inter-departmental meetings were conducted with power and health departments, as well as the Noida Authority, to plan their efforts. All departments concerned have been asked to see to the cleanliness and maintenance along the path of the pilgrimage.

The Health Department is mobilising eight ambulances and setting up medical camps along the way. They will be fully equipped with 16 doctors, 16 pharmacists, and 16 ward boys, along with essential medicines.

In a preventive measure against accidents, the power department has already insulated more than 600 electric poles and 50 transformers on the Kanwar route.

At a recent meeting, DJ operators and event organisers were also informed of stringent guidelines. "DJ operators were instructed not to make the height of the DJ stand more than 10 feet and the width more than 12 feet. They were also not allowed to play music above the level prescribed by the court," said the Noida Police in an official statement.

To strengthen security and regulate the crowd, another police force would be deployed including traffic police, city police, and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC). There is a special control room with CCTV cameras installed close to Sector 14A, where the situation will be monitored in real time.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Lakhan Singh Yadav outlined the traffic diversions, saying movement of goods carriers on city streets would be restricted from July 11 at 10 PM till July 25.

"Goods carriers would be routed onto the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Expressway for going to Delhi and Haryana," Yadav said. He said that such cars would be stopped on important roads such as the Elevated Road, DND Flyway, and Kalindi Kunj. "The movement of vehicles from Chilla red light to Okhla Bird Sanctuary through the Shani Temple will be completely barred," he affirmed.

The police also issued a strong warning against individuals who are caught spreading false news or trying to create panic on social media regarding the pilgrimage, promising stern action against the culprits.