Kanwar Yatra 2025: SC Issues Notice To UP Govt On Pleas Challenging Directive To Put QR Codes At Eateries

The top court has issued a notice to the UP government on pleas challenging the directive to shopkeepers to put up QR codes at their eateries along the route of the Kanwar Yatra. The plea was filed by academician Apoorvanand Jha along with others, contending that displaying QR codes, revealing the names and identities of the owners, is a breach of privacy rights. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 01:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kanwar Yatra 2025: SC Issues Notice To UP Govt On Pleas Challenging Directive To Put QR Codes At Eateries

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on pleas challenging the directive to shopkeepers to put up QR codes at their eateries along the route of Kanwar Yatra, which could be scanned to reveal the names and details of the owners, according to ANI. 

The plea was filed by academician Apoorvanand Jha and others, contending that displaying QR codes on restaurants and dhabas along the Kanwar Yatra route, revealing the names and identities of the owners, is a breach of privacy rights. As per IANS, it added that such “discriminatory profiling” had previously been upheld by the top court on the ground that the display of personal identity was neither backed by law nor necessary for the purpose of public order or food safety compliance.

SC’s Previous Order 

Last year, the Supreme Court had stayed the operation of controversial directives issued by the UP and Uttarakhand governments requiring all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of owners and workers. 

Issuing notice on petitions challenging the “nameplate” directives, according to IANS, a Bench headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy had remarked that the devotees may be served with food of their choice, maintaining standard hygiene. 

As per the plea, despite the above order, the UP administration and other authorities are circumventing the interim stay order of the SC by reintroducing the same directive this year in the form of the QR codes display.

It referred to a press note issued by the Chief Minister's office on June 25, which “reflects renewed administrative support for name displays” and expressly calls for "shopkeeper names to be clearly displayed" during the Yatra. The plea contended that the state action, neither authorised by statute nor necessary for a legitimate purpose, is wholly disproportionate in its discriminatory and stigmatising effect.

(with agencies' inputs)

