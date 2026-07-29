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Kanwar yatra traffic alert: Delhi-Haridwar Highway closed for vehicles; full plan inside

Massive traffic diversions hit Western UP for Kanwar Yatra 2026 from July 30 to August 12. Delhi-Haridwar Highway NH-58 closed; AI surveillance deployed.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 09:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 10:17 PM IST
Kanwar yatra traffic alert: Delhi-Haridwar Highway closed for vehicles; full plan inside
Image Credit: Devotees, known as Kanwariyas, carry decorated Kanwars alongside their children after collecting holy water from the River Ganga during the annual Kanwar Yatra in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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