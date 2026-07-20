/Opinion | Kanwar Yatra: A festival of social harmony

The Kanwar Yatra and the grand official arrangements made for it remind us that true governance is that which stands alongside the faith of its people, not apart from it. A government that applies balm to the blisters on a devotee's feet, a government that remains awake through the night serving at camps, is not merely managing a religious event; it is instilling faith in the hearts of crores of people. The Kanwar Yatra reminds us that the grandeur of Sanatan Dharma lies in its inclusiveness, and when that grandeur is accompanied by official protection and respect, it shines even more brightly. The greatest triumph of Sanatan Dharma is that, in every age and under every circumstance, whether faced with opposition or support, it continues to convey the message of unity and service. The Kanwar Yatra is a living expression of this eternal message, reminding us every year during the month of Shravan that, irrespective of our caste, class or social status, we are ultimately the children of the same Sanatan tradition.