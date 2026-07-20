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  • /Opinion | Kanwar Yatra: A festival of social harmony

Opinion | Kanwar Yatra: A festival of social harmony

By including the Kanwar Yatra among his social priorities, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given expression to this very consciousness and established it with official dignity as a festival. The resonance of the Kanwar Yatra is, in fact, a proclamation of our Sanatan unity, one that strengthens the entire society.

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 08:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 08:38 PM IST
Opinion | Kanwar Yatra: A festival of social harmony
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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