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Kanwar Yatra: A remarkable confluence of faith and discipline | Opinion

When Kanwariyas carry Gangajal to perform Abhishek of the Shivling, it is an expression of gratitude towards the deity who consumed poison for the welfare of the world. 

Published: Aug 05, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 11:02 AM IST
Kanwar Yatra: A remarkable confluence of faith and discipline | Opinion
Image Credit: ANI.

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