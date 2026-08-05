/Kanwar Yatra: A remarkable confluence of faith and discipline | Opinion

It would not be appropriate to view the Kanwar Yatra solely as an expression of faith or discipline. In reality, this pilgrimage stands at the confluence of both, where spiritual belief gives meaning to physical hardship, and physical hardship makes that belief deeper, more direct, and more experiential. Without faith, this journey would remain only a difficult physical test, and without discipline, it would become nothing more than emotional fervor. But when lakhs of devotees walk together in their love for Lord Shiva, endure hardships, and still smile while chanting "Bol Bam," it ceases to be merely a form of social behavior. It becomes proof of the indomitable vitality of Sanatan Dharma. When the state itself steps forward to provide dignity, security, and respect to this faith, it reflects the state's gratitude towards the civilizational memory that has given us our Sanatan identity. It is in the balance between these two that the true strength of this tradition resides. It is a strength that connects individuals with themselves, communities with one another, and the nation with its spiritual roots.