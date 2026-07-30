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  • /Kanwar Yatra: How the ancient Bol Bam Yatra evolved—and why it triggers modern traffic & noise debates | EXPLAINED

Kanwar Yatra: How the ancient Bol Bam Yatra evolved—and why it triggers modern traffic & noise debates | EXPLAINED

As millions of saffron-clad Kanwariyas begin their pilgrimage, explore the ancient roots, mythological origins, and modern logistical challenges of Kanwar Yatra.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 08:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 08:05 PM IST
Kanwar Yatra: How the ancient Bol Bam Yatra evolved—and why it triggers modern traffic & noise debates | EXPLAINED
Image Credit: A Kanwar pilgrim carries an idol of Lord Shiva on his shoulders during the annual Kanwar Yatra in the holy month of Shravan in Haridwar. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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