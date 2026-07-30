/Kanwar Yatra: How the ancient Bol Bam Yatra evolved—and why it triggers modern traffic & noise debates | EXPLAINED

The main story of faith behind the Kanwar is based on the myth of Samudra Manthan (churning of the cosmic ocean) narrated in the Bhagavata Purana and Shiva Purana. After Lord Shiva drank the poisonous halahal to save the universe, his throat became blue; thus, he got the name Neelkanth. Gods poured holy Ganga water on him to cool the burning feeling, hence the tradition of Jalabhishek was born.