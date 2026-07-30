/Kanwar Yatra: How the ancient Bol Bam Yatra evolved—and why it triggers modern traffic & noise debates | EXPLAINED

Millions of pilgrims clothed in saffron robes have walked through northern and central India as the annual Kanwar Yatra (also referred to in eastern parts as the Bol Bam Yatra) officially kicks off with the arrival of the auspicious Hindu month of Shravan. Traveling for hundreds of kilometers with decorated bamboo structures loaded with Gangajal water, the devotees make the water offerings to Lord Shiva at different pilgrimage sites.
Though it is based on the centuries-old traditions and mythology, the modern version of the Yatra has become one of the biggest annual crowd management events of the world.
The main story of faith behind the Kanwar is based on the myth of Samudra Manthan (churning of the cosmic ocean) narrated in the Bhagavata Purana and Shiva Purana. After Lord Shiva drank the poisonous halahal to save the universe, his throat became blue; thus, he got the name Neelkanth. Gods poured holy Ganga water on him to cool the burning feeling, hence the tradition of Jalabhishek was born.
The pilgrims follow strict physical and spiritual codes throughout the pilgrimage and in accordance with the traditional belief that if any rule is violated, the whole journey needs to be started again from the point where water is collected.
In the last few decades, it has been observed by sociologists that the Yatra has evolved from being quiet walks in small groups to becoming large processions with decorated cars, loud music systems, and LED lighting.
Traffic diversions have been undertaken, Kanwar lanes have been demarcated, and thousands of policemen have been deployed to control the heavy movement of more than one crore pilgrims expected.
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