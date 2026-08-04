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Kanwar Yatra: The eternal message of 'Bol Bam' | Opinion

The Kanwar Yatra teaches us an important lesson: social harmony cannot be created through sermons alone; it grows through shared faith, collective participation, and mutual respect. 

Published: Aug 04, 2026, 09:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 09:36 PM IST
Kanwar Yatra: The eternal message of 'Bol Bam' | Opinion
Image Credit: ANI

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