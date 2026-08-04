/Kanwar Yatra: The eternal message of 'Bol Bam' | Opinion

Ultimately, social harmony is an experience that must be lived, shared, and carried on one's shoulders. Every year, this pilgrimage reminds us that divisions are created by human beings, while shared faith, shared thirst, shared fatigue, and shared moments of rest are enduring symbols of our social unity. The resonant chant of 'Bol Bam' is not merely an invocation of Lord Shiva; it is also a call to a society that seeks unity, harmony, and self-realization. It reminds us that Shiva represents the inner consciousness that rises above discrimination and guides humanity toward equality, compassion, and the welfare of all. It inspires us to renounce ego, selfishness, and inner impurities. True worship of Shiva is fulfilled only when the mind is pure, conduct is compassionate, and life is dedicated to the well-being of society. This is the eternal message of Bol Bam.