Kanwar Yatra: UP Govt Deploys Over 10,000 Women Police Personnel For Security Of Women Devotees

The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government deployed over 10,000 women police personnel to strengthen the security of women devotees on the route of Kanwar Yatra, which is considered to be the largest number till date, according to an official statement.

At the same time, more than 66 thousand policemen have been deployed by the police department for the Kanwar Yatra across the state. The participation of women police personnel in this is about 15 per cent, as per the release.

The women police personnel will also be deployed at the help desk, and they will give advice to women devotees.

In a high-level meeting of Kanwar Yatra recently with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, officials said that about 6 crore devotees from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, can join the Kanwar Yatra, who will complete their journey through the state. In this, 10-12 per cent, i.e., 60 to 70 lakh women devotees, are expected to participate, as per the release.

According to the official statement, CM Yogi Adityanath had instructed the officials to implement the women-centric security model.

More than 10 thousand women police personnel have been deployed to strengthen the security system for women. This includes 8,541 female head constables and 1,486 female sub-inspectors, as per the release.

Apart from this, on the instructions of CM Yogi, this time the presence of female constables has been ensured at the help desk for the convenience of women devotees, who will not only provide assistance but will also provide counselling in sensitive matters.

Furthermore, Shakti Help Booth is also being established in many districts with the help of women's voluntary organisations. The initiative of the Yogi government shows the spirit of women in the state to come and go anywhere without fear.

Female police personnel will also be available on helpline numbers 24 hours a day, and QRT patrolling will be increased.

The presence of female police personnel has been made mandatory in all QRTs (Quick Response Teams) of the state. In this, the deployment of female police personnel has been made mandatory in all QRTs at night. Along with this, instructions have been given to increase the patrolling of QRT on the Kanwar Yatra route so that all devotees, including female devotees, can be provided immediate assistance if needed, according to an official statement.

In view of the Kanwar Yatra, special control rooms and 24x7 helpline numbers set up in 11 zones in the state are also being monitored through women police personnel. More than 150 help desks have also been set up for women devotees in these zones.

Among the main routes of the Kanwar Yatra, the most arrangements have been made in the Meerut zone. 3,200 women police personnel have been deployed here. In such a situation, women police personnel have been deployed at various places in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Hapur, and Ghaziabad districts to help women devotees.

The Police said that this time, the direct presence of women police personnel will give women more confidence during the journey. At the same time, security arrangements have also been strengthened with digital measures like drone surveillance, CCTV, and social media monitoring.

The Yogi government has made large-scale arrangements for Kanwar Yatra, a symbol of faith of Shiva devotees, in the month of Sawan. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given top priority to the security of women devotees.