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  • /Kapil Sibal's Rs 1 Cr CJP pledge spark controversy; complaint filed with ECI, tax body

Kapil Sibal's Rs 1 Cr CJP pledge spark controversy; complaint filed with ECI, tax body

RTI activist Amit Tiwari has filed complaints with ECI and CBIC over Kapil Sibal's Rs 1 crore pledge to CJP. The complaints raise questions about party registration, GST liability and asset allegations.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 02, 2026, 09:31 AM IST|Updated: Aug 02, 2026, 09:42 AM IST
Kapil Sibal's Rs 1 Cr CJP pledge spark controversy; complaint filed with ECI, tax body
Image Credit: ANI. Visual of Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke.

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Kapil Sibal's Rs 1 Cr CJP pledge spark controversy; complaint filed with ECI, tax body
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