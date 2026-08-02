A controversy has emerged around the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) after RTI activist Amit Tiwari filed complaints with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). The complaints question the legal status of the group, seek tax scrutiny on a Rs 1 crore fund pledged by Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, and call for an investigation into allegations related to the family assets of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.
Amit Tiwari said he has approached multiple authorities and requested investigations into CJP's finances and activities.
"I have filed a complaint at three different locations. I have complained against CJP at ECI. Regarding the Rs 1 Crore fund by Kapil Sibal, I have complained to CBIC that 18% GST be levied on it," Tiwari stated.
Tiwari alleged that CJP is collecting public funds and functioning as a political movement without being officially registered as a political party under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat: RTI activist Amit Tiwari says, "I have filed a complaint at three different locations. I have complained against CJP at ECI. Regarding the Rs 1 Crore fund by Kapil Sibal, I have complained to CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) that 18% GST… pic.twitter.com/TYDy9Iy6cN— ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2026
The complaint submitted to the CBIC seeks an examination of whether taxes should apply to the pledged fund. Tiwari has also asked the Election Commission to examine CJP's activities and legal status.
The issue has drawn attention because of the size of the pledged fund and the growing visibility of the group in public campaigns and protests.
Tiwari has also submitted a petition to the Maharashtra government seeking a financial inquiry into Bhagwanrao Dipke, the father of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.
According to the complaint, Bhagwanrao Dipke worked as a Junior Engineer with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).
Tiwari questioned how a reported monthly salary of Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000 could support the cost of higher education in the United States and requested authorities to verify whether there are any disproportionate assets.
Commenting on the larger movement led by CJP, Tiwari said the group initially focused on the NEET paper leak issue but later moved beyond that agenda.
"We respect our elders. It was fine until you were carrying out the CJP movement and protesting over NEET. But in the middle of the agitation, you started abusing PM Modi and his late mother," Tiwari said, adding that public protests should maintain basic decency regardless of political differences.
Authorities have not yet announced any action on the complaints. The matter is likely to remain under discussion as the concerned agencies review the allegations and requests submitted by the complainant.
(With ANI inputs)
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