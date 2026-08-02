A controversy has emerged around the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) after RTI activist Amit Tiwari filed complaints with the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). The complaints question the legal status of the group, seek tax scrutiny on a Rs 1 crore fund pledged by Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, and call for an investigation into allegations related to the family assets of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.