Punjab: Severe riot breaks out inside Kapurthala Central Jail; inmates destroy prison property as heavily armed police dispatched

Kapurthala Jail riot: Intense panic gripped the high-security Kapurthala Central Jail on Saturday night after a massive confrontation among inmates degenerated into large-scale rioting, vandalism, and arson. Enraged prisoners systematically destroyed state property, demolished internal structural walls, and attempted to set multiple sections of the jail holding facility ablaze.

The violent escalation forced prison guards to sound emergency alerts and request immediate heavy reinforcements from the regional district police department to restore order within the perimeter.

Altercation over detainee sparks violent confrontation

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According to preliminary inputs gathered by prison investigators, the flashpoint occurred during the evening lockdown schedule following a heated verbal argument linked to a specific detainee. The localized dispute snowballed rapidly as multiple groups of convicted inmates and undertrials joined the fray.

As the physical clashes intensified, rioting prisoners turned their aggression toward the facility's infrastructure. Inmates successfully breached internal security cordons, using debris and heavy objects to demolish sections of the inner walls of Barrack No. 4. Amidst the chaos, on-duty prison security personnel who moved in to neutralize the brawling factions were reportedly ambushed and physically assaulted.

Leaked videos claim firing inside prison premises

Adding gravity to the unfolding emergency, several unverified video clips captured from inside the cellblocks began circulating widely across digital messaging platforms. In the leaked footage, chaotic backgrounds show frantic inmates openly accusing jail authorities of deploying lethal force and opening live ammunition fire to suppress the uprising.

In some of the audio tracks, inmates can be heard loudly alleging that a prisoner had been shot during the security crackdown. However, top state administrators and medical departments have not provided immediate official confirmation regarding any firearm deployment, bullet wounds, or severe casualities.

Senior police commanders rush to spot to restore order

The severe breakdown of internal discipline triggered an immediate emergency deployment, bringing the topmost echelons of the district police administration to the prison gates. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kapurthala, alongside high-ranking tactical teams, rushed to the spot to personally spearhead the containment strategy.

Following an intensive multi-hour operation to isolate the instigators and push the rioting factions back into secured cells, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Jalandhar Range issued a late-night media briefing, assuring the public that the situation had been successfully brought under control.

A high-level investigation has been activated. Special forensics and prison audit teams have started assessing the extensive structural damage caused inside the barracks. Moving forward, investigators are meticulously cross-referencing prison records, analysing interior CCTV network feeds, and scanning the leaked mobile videos to systematically identify and book the ringleaders responsible for inciting the arson and violence.

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